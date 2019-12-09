Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 10:58 pm

The Golden Globes Shut Out Broadcast TV Completely for the First Time Ever

The Golden Globes Shut Out Broadcast TV Completely for the First Time Ever

History has been made at the Golden Globes and the broadcast TV networks are most likely not happy about it at all.

The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning and for the first time in the history of the awards show, broadcast TV networks received no nominations.

If you’re unsure what a broadcast TV network is, they are the five major commercial networks that are national free-to-air networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW.

Netflix had the most nominations of any network this year with 17 while HBO was a close second with 15.

READ MORE: Here is the full list of Golden Globe nominations!

Click inside to see which networks received nominations…

The following networks received nominations this year:

Netflix – 17
HBO – 15
Hulu – 5
Amazon Prime Video – 5
FX – 4
Apple TV+ – 3
Showtime – 3
BBC America – 2
USA Network – 1
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Golden Globes
Posted to: 2020 Golden Globes, Golden Globes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr