The Golden Globes Shut Out Broadcast TV Completely for the First Time Ever

History has been made at the Golden Globes and the broadcast TV networks are most likely not happy about it at all.

The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning and for the first time in the history of the awards show, broadcast TV networks received no nominations.

If you’re unsure what a broadcast TV network is, they are the five major commercial networks that are national free-to-air networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW.

Netflix had the most nominations of any network this year with 17 while HBO was a close second with 15.

The following networks received nominations this year:

Netflix – 17

HBO – 15

Hulu – 5

Amazon Prime Video – 5

FX – 4

Apple TV+ – 3

Showtime – 3

BBC America – 2

USA Network – 1