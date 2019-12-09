Top Stories
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 10:39 pm

Tyler Cameron Wipes Photos of Hannah Brown From His Instagram Account

Tyler Cameron Wipes Photos of Hannah Brown From His Instagram Account

Tyler Cameron is clearing ex Hannah Brown from his Instagram feed.

The 26-year-old model and former Bachelorette contestant has deleted all the photos he previously posted with Hannah.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyler Cameron

This includes Tyler‘s sweet post dedicated to Hannah after being eliminated from The Bachelorette.

While the photos have been erased, the duo still follow each other on the social media platform and Hannah has several photos of Tyler on her account.

The move comes amid reports that Tyler is dating Stassie Karanikolaou.

READ MORE: Find out what happened when Tyler and Hannah ran into each other last month
Photos: ABC
Getty Images
