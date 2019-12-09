Tyler Cameron Wipes Photos of Hannah Brown From His Instagram Account

Tyler Cameron is clearing ex Hannah Brown from his Instagram feed.

The 26-year-old model and former Bachelorette contestant has deleted all the photos he previously posted with Hannah.

This includes Tyler‘s sweet post dedicated to Hannah after being eliminated from The Bachelorette.

While the photos have been erased, the duo still follow each other on the social media platform and Hannah has several photos of Tyler on her account.

The move comes amid reports that Tyler is dating Stassie Karanikolaou.

