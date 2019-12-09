Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 9:10 pm

Vanna White Makes 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosting Debut, Talks About Her Nerves

Vanna White Makes 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosting Debut, Talks About Her Nerves

Vanna White has made her debut as the host of Wheel of Fortune and you can watch a clip from the episode right here!

The 62-year-old television personality is stepping into host Pat Sajak‘s shoes for the first time after 37 years with the show. He is taking a three-week leave of absence after having emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

Vanna says she was shocked when she was asked to be the temporary host.

“I’ve never even thought of that in 37 years, and to be asked almost on the spot, ‘How do you feel about hosting the show?’ Like, what?!” she told the New York Times last week.

When asked if she had any nerves, Vanna said, “Oh, my gosh, that’s an understatement. I was very nervous.”

“Normally I just stand there and I turn my letters, and I’m just happy as can be not having to worry about anything else,” she added. “But here I am controlling the game. So logistically, it was much harder. But I know every aspect of the game, which helped so much.”

You can watch Vanna as the host for three weeks!
Photos: Getty
