32 Actors Will Make Broadway Debuts in 'West Side Story' Revival, Setting a New Record
The highly anticipated Broadway revival of West Side Story will begin preview performances TONIGHT (December 10) and this will mark the Broadway debuts of a record-setting amount of actors.
32 people will celebrate their Broadway debuts during the performance this evening, which is more than any other show has ever had in the past.
Among the Broadway vets who are part of the cast are Isaac Powell as Tony, Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Ben Cook as Riff, and Amar Ramasar as Bernardo.
Ben will actually be seen in the upcoming West Side Story film remake as well!
The official opening night performance for West Side Story, which is being presented as a new production directed by Tony winner Ivo Von Hove, is set for February 6.
Click inside to meet the actors making their Broadway debuts…
Marissa Brown
Adolfo Mena Cejas
Daniel Ching
Audrey Collette – NO PIC PROVIDED
Marc Crousillat
Stephanie Crousillat
Roman Cruz
Alexa De Barr
Israel Del Rosario
Jordan Dobson
Tyler Eisenreich
Armando Eleazar
Marlon Feliz
Satori Folkes-Stone – NO PIC PROVIDED
Zuri Noelle Ford
Ui-Seng François
Yesy Garcia
Jennifer Gruener
Matthew Johnson
Dharon E. Jones
Jarred Manista
Michaela Marfori
Ilda Mason
Michelle Mercedes
Paul Morland
Mia Pinero
Gus Reed
Michael Seltzer
Sheldon True – NO PIC PROVIDED
Madison Vomastek
Bridget Whitman
Kevin Zambrano