32 Actors Will Make Broadway Debuts in 'West Side Story' Revival, Setting a New Record

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of West Side Story will begin preview performances TONIGHT (December 10) and this will mark the Broadway debuts of a record-setting amount of actors.

32 people will celebrate their Broadway debuts during the performance this evening, which is more than any other show has ever had in the past.

Among the Broadway vets who are part of the cast are Isaac Powell as Tony, Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Ben Cook as Riff, and Amar Ramasar as Bernardo.

Ben will actually be seen in the upcoming West Side Story film remake as well!

The official opening night performance for West Side Story, which is being presented as a new production directed by Tony winner Ivo Von Hove, is set for February 6.

Click inside to meet the actors making their Broadway debuts…

Meet the actors making their Broadway debuts below!

Marissa Brown

Adolfo Mena Cejas

Daniel Ching

Audrey Collette – NO PIC PROVIDED

Marc Crousillat

Stephanie Crousillat

Roman Cruz

Alexa De Barr

Israel Del Rosario

Jordan Dobson

Tyler Eisenreich

Armando Eleazar

Marlon Feliz

Satori Folkes-Stone – NO PIC PROVIDED

Zuri Noelle Ford

Ui-Seng François

Yesy Garcia

Jennifer Gruener

Matthew Johnson

Dharon E. Jones

Jarred Manista

Michaela Marfori

Ilda Mason

Michelle Mercedes

Paul Morland

Mia Pinero

Gus Reed

Michael Seltzer

Sheldon True – NO PIC PROVIDED

Madison Vomastek

Bridget Whitman

Kevin Zambrano