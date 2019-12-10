Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep &amp; James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 10:37 pm

Andy Dick Sentenced to 14 Days in Jail for Sexual Battery Case, Released After One Day

Andy Dick Sentenced to 14 Days in Jail for Sexual Battery Case, Released After One Day

Andy Dick was sentenced to 14 days in jail for his involvement in a sexual battery case – but he only served one day of it.

The 53-year-old comedian was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery after he allegedly squeezed a stranger’s butt and made inappropriate comments to her, TMZ reports.

The sentencing followed after Andy failed to serve his court-mandated community service. However, Andy Dick reported to the Van Nuys Jail on December 6 and was released on December 7, People reports.

The reason he was let out was reportedly because of overcrowding in the jail.

READ MORE: Andy Dick Pleads Not Guilty in Sexual Battery Uber Driver Case

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Maury Phillips; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andy Dick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr