Andy Dick Sentenced to 14 Days in Jail for Sexual Battery Case, Released After One Day

Andy Dick was sentenced to 14 days in jail for his involvement in a sexual battery case – but he only served one day of it.

The 53-year-old comedian was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery after he allegedly squeezed a stranger’s butt and made inappropriate comments to her, TMZ reports.

The sentencing followed after Andy failed to serve his court-mandated community service. However, Andy Dick reported to the Van Nuys Jail on December 6 and was released on December 7, People reports.

The reason he was let out was reportedly because of overcrowding in the jail.

