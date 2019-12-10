Anne Hathaway Appears to Welcome Baby No. 2 With Adam Shulman!

It looks like congratulations might be in order for Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman!

The 37-year-old The Hustle actress appears to have given birth to her and her husband’s second child.

The couple was spotted out and about with their 3-year-old son, Jonathan, at a park on Sunday (December 8) in Connecticut.

In pics obtained by The Daily Mail, Adam was also seen holding onto a newborn baby in a carrier.

Anne Hathaway announced in July that she and Adam Shulman were expecting their second child together. See her Instagram post here.

Her last public appearance was at the Museum of Modern Love grand opening event in October.

Congrats to the happy parents if the news is true!

