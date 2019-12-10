Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep &amp; James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 7:01 pm

Anne Hathaway Appears to Welcome Baby No. 2 With Adam Shulman!

Anne Hathaway Appears to Welcome Baby No. 2 With Adam Shulman!

It looks like congratulations might be in order for Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman!

The 37-year-old The Hustle actress appears to have given birth to her and her husband’s second child.

The couple was spotted out and about with their 3-year-old son, Jonathan, at a park on Sunday (December 8) in Connecticut.

In pics obtained by The Daily Mail, Adam was also seen holding onto a newborn baby in a carrier.

Anne Hathaway announced in July that she and Adam Shulman were expecting their second child together. See her Instagram post here.

Her last public appearance was at the Museum of Modern Love grand opening event in October.

Congrats to the happy parents if the news is true!

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway Spills on the Difference Being Pregnant for the Second Time
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway, Baby, Birth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr