Tue, 10 December 2019 at 1:24 pm

Bachelor in Paradise's Chris Bukowski & Katie Morton Split, End Engagement

Bachelor in Paradise's Chris Bukowski & Katie Morton Split, End Engagement

Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton have called off their engagement after their proposal during season six of Bachelor in Paradise.

“One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness. To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same,” Chris posted on Instagram. “We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us. We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey – from paradise to this moment.”

He added, “We are grateful for everything that we’ve learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us.”

The couple briefly split up in September, but reconciled.
