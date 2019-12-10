Top Stories
Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss &amp; There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss & There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 12:59 pm

Brad Pitt Wants You to Know He Isn't Dating Anyone He's Constantly Linked To!

Brad Pitt Wants You to Know He Isn't Dating Anyone He's Constantly Linked To!

Brad Pitt is opening up about all those dating rumors he is constantly subjected to.

“I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out,” Brad told the New York Times regarding the constant gossip about him and his personal life. “I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true.”

Brad says his outlook on all the gossip has changed a lot over the years.

“I’ve had moments where I’ve seen pictures of myself from years ago and gone, ‘That kid looks all right.’ But I didn’t feel that way inside,” he said. “I spent most of the ’90s hiding out and smoking pot. I was too uncomfortable with all the attention. Then I got to a place where I was aware that I was imprisoning myself. Now I go out and live life, and generally people are pretty cool.”

Find out which actress Brad Pitt has been most recently linked to.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brad Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr