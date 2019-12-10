Brad Pitt Wants You to Know He Isn't Dating Anyone He's Constantly Linked To!

Brad Pitt is opening up about all those dating rumors he is constantly subjected to.

“I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out,” Brad told the New York Times regarding the constant gossip about him and his personal life. “I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true.”

Brad says his outlook on all the gossip has changed a lot over the years.

“I’ve had moments where I’ve seen pictures of myself from years ago and gone, ‘That kid looks all right.’ But I didn’t feel that way inside,” he said. “I spent most of the ’90s hiding out and smoking pot. I was too uncomfortable with all the attention. Then I got to a place where I was aware that I was imprisoning myself. Now I go out and live life, and generally people are pretty cool.”

