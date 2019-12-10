Caitlyn Jenner's Daughters Kendall & Kylie Decorate Her Home For Christmas After Her Elimination From 'I'm a Celeb'

Caitlyn Jenner wheels her luggage beside her while arriving back at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (December 9).

The 70-year-old reality star and former Olympian was joined by Sophia Hutchins for the flight home after being eliminated from I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! over the weekend.

While it was reported that Caitlyn had no family waiting for her after the elimination, her son Brandon revealed to a fan that no one from the show reached out to the family at all.

“Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up,” Brandon told a fan who asked over Instagram. “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

After arriving back home from Australia, Caitlyn shared that her youngest children, Kendall and Kylie, had decorated her home for the holidays.

Check it out below!