Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss & There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 1:08 pm

Chris Hemsworth Didn't Know What A 'Thirst Trap' Was Either

Chris Hemsworth Didn't Know What A 'Thirst Trap' Was Either

Chris Hemsworth leans on the ticket counter while arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on

The 36-year-old actor checked into his flight before chilling out in the terminal.

Much like his younger brother, Liam, Chris was also confused about the term “thirst trap”.

“Thirst trap? Thirst trap? What is that?” Chris asked during an interview with Refinery29. “Tell me, this is fascinating.”

Once explained, Chris picked up on the lingo.

“Oh, so it’s like, you’re trying to play it down like it’s casual, but you’re doing like a….” he laughed. “Thirst trap. HAHA! Ok. We’ll try to get more of those going.”

READ MORE: Liam Hemsworth Had to Google the Term ‘Thirst Trap,’ Confirms He Is One!
Photos: BackgridUSA
