Chris Hemsworth Didn't Know What A 'Thirst Trap' Was Either

Chris Hemsworth leans on the ticket counter while arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on

The 36-year-old actor checked into his flight before chilling out in the terminal.

Much like his younger brother, Liam, Chris was also confused about the term “thirst trap”.

“Thirst trap? Thirst trap? What is that?” Chris asked during an interview with Refinery29. “Tell me, this is fascinating.”

Once explained, Chris picked up on the lingo.

“Oh, so it’s like, you’re trying to play it down like it’s casual, but you’re doing like a….” he laughed. “Thirst trap. HAHA! Ok. We’ll try to get more of those going.”

