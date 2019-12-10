Chrissy Teigen Defends Taylor Swift After Twitter User Openly Discusses Her Fertility

YouTube host and podcaster Stefan Molyneux spoke openly about Taylor Swift‘s fertility now that she is turning 30 years old, and Chrissy Teigen wasn’t having any of it.

Molyneux wrote, “I can’t believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 – she still looks so young! It’s strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone – 97% by the time she turns 40 – so I hope she thinks about having kids before it’s too late! She’d be a fun mom. :)”

He was quickly slammed by people online, and Chrissy Teigen was among those who questioned why he would ever tweet that.

Chrissy has been very open about her own fertility struggles in the past.

