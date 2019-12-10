Top Stories
Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss &amp; There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss & There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 1:46 pm

Chrissy Teigen Defends Taylor Swift After Twitter User Openly Discusses Her Fertility

Chrissy Teigen Defends Taylor Swift After Twitter User Openly Discusses Her Fertility

YouTube host and podcaster Stefan Molyneux spoke openly about Taylor Swift‘s fertility now that she is turning 30 years old, and Chrissy Teigen wasn’t having any of it.

Molyneux wrote, “I can’t believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 – she still looks so young! It’s strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone – 97% by the time she turns 40 – so I hope she thinks about having kids before it’s too late! She’d be a fun mom. :)”

He was quickly slammed by people online, and Chrissy Teigen was among those who questioned why he would ever tweet that.

Chrissy has been very open about her own fertility struggles in the past.

See Chrissy Teigen’s response…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr