Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss & There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 2:51 pm

Christian Bale Runs Errands After Grabbing a Golden Globe Nomination

Christian Bale returns to his car after running a few errands in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (December 9).

The 45-year-old actor kept it casual for his outing after it was announced he was up for a Golden Globe award.

Christian is nominated for Best Drama Actor for his role in Ford vs. Ferrari, alongside Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jonathan Pryce.

