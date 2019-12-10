Christian Bale Runs Errands After Grabbing a Golden Globe Nomination

Christian Bale returns to his car after running a few errands in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (December 9).

The 45-year-old actor kept it casual for his outing after it was announced he was up for a Golden Globe award.

Christian is nominated for Best Drama Actor for his role in Ford vs. Ferrari, alongside Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jonathan Pryce.

