Cody Simpson Gets Everyone's Attention With This Instagram Promoting Climate Change Awareness

Cody Simpson steps out for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (December 9).

The 22-year-old singer wore an all-black outfit and took a phone call while picking up a refreshment at Blue Bottle Coffee cafe.

Over the weekend, Cody got major attention for an Instagram post, which brought awareness to climate change.

In the pic, Cody is shirtless, and only wearing a blanket over his lower half that reads “Stop looking at my d*** and start looking at the facts about climate change.”

“Seriously,” he captioned the pic.

You can see it on his Instagram HERE.

