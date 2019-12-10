Top Stories
Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss & There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Cody Simpson Gets Everyone's Attention With This Instagram Promoting Climate Change Awareness

Cody Simpson Gets Everyone's Attention With This Instagram Promoting Climate Change Awareness

Cody Simpson steps out for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (December 9).

The 22-year-old singer wore an all-black outfit and took a phone call while picking up a refreshment at Blue Bottle Coffee cafe.

Over the weekend, Cody got major attention for an Instagram post, which brought awareness to climate change.

In the pic, Cody is shirtless, and only wearing a blanket over his lower half that reads “Stop looking at my d*** and start looking at the facts about climate change.”

“Seriously,” he captioned the pic.

You can see it on his Instagram HERE.

