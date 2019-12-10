Francesca Hayward & Jason Derulo Kick Off 'Cats' Press Tour in Berlin!

Francesca Hayward is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the photo call for her anticipated film Cats held at Soho House on Tuesday (December 10) in Berlin, Germany.

The 27-year-old Royal Ballet principal dancer was joined at the event by her co-star Jason Derulo as they kicked off the promotional tour together.

Francesca is making her feature film debut in the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Francesca‘s character Victoria is set to sing the brand new song “Beautiful Ghosts” written by Taylor Swift in the movie.

Taylor, who also stars in the film, was just nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Golden Globes.