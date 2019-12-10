Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep &amp; James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 9:12 pm

Gerard Butler is All Smiles Ahead of His Steakhouse Dinner!

Gerard Butler is All Smiles Ahead of His Steakhouse Dinner!

Gerard Butler looks excited about his steak dinner!

The 50-year-old Angel Has Fallen actor appeared to be in a great mood while arriving at BOA Steakhouse on Tuesday (December 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

Gerard kept it casual in a white t-shirt, a black jacket, beige pants, and black sneakers as he dropped his car off at valet.

Last week, Gerard was seen heading out for the day in Beverly Hills. He also recently attended a yoga class.

Gerard Butler has several projects coming up, including Greenland, All-Star Weekend, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, and Afterburn. Get the scoop on his recently announced action thriller The Plane as well.
Just Jared on Facebook
gerard butler all smiles ahead of steakhouse dinner 01
gerard butler all smiles ahead of steakhouse dinner 02
gerard butler all smiles ahead of steakhouse dinner 03
gerard butler all smiles ahead of steakhouse dinner 04
gerard butler all smiles ahead of steakhouse dinner 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gerard Butler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr