'Home Alone' Reboot Casts Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, & Rob Delaney

Disney Plus’ upcoming Home Alone reboot has found some of its stars!

Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Ellie Kemper, and Catastrophe‘s Rob Delaney have all been cast in the film, Variety reports.

Dan Mazer will direct.

Archie Yates will reportedly not be playing the iconic role of Kevin McCallister, but instead a new character “in a similar premise to the original franchise.” Additionally, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will not be playing Kevin’s parents, but rather other people in the film, possibly a couple not related to Kevin.

In the original 1990 flick, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is accidentally left home alone while his family visits Paris over the holidays. Kevin then has to guard his house from two burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern).

