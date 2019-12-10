Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Jack Black Forgot He Was in One of His Movies!

Jack Black totally forgot that he was in one of his films.

The 50-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor made the hilarious mistake when he was recently asked about his favorite holiday movie.

“My favorite holiday film – it’s got to be Elf,” he told Variety. “Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell just knock it out of the park.”

When told he was being humble by not naming his own Christmas film, Jack looked confused.

“Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?” he asked before he was reminded that he played Miles in The Holiday.

“Oh, The Holiday!” Jack Black exclaimed. “Obviously, The Holiday! Nancy Meyers – genius.”

It’s been 13 years since The Holiday was released, so we’ll let him off the hook!

Watch the video here.

READ MORE: Netflix’s Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Credit: Jon Kopaloff; Photos: Getty
Getty Images
