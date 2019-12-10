Jennifer Garner Gets Dirty While Filming Netflix Comedy 'Yes Day'

Jennifer Garner isn’t afraid to dig her heels into the dirt.

The 47-year-old actress was spotted filming scenes for her upcoming Netflix comedy Yes Day on Tuesday (December 10) in Los Angeles.

In the upcoming comedy, based on the popular book, parents attempt to make it through an entire day by only saying, “yes” to their children’s requests.

During the scene, Jennifer was seen competing with other athletes on an obstacle course that included water balloons and a balance ladder game – and it all looked pretty fun!

Edgar Ramirez and Jenna Ortega are also set to star.

