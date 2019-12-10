Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep &amp; James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 11:00 pm

Jennifer Garner Gets Dirty While Filming Netflix Comedy 'Yes Day'

Jennifer Garner Gets Dirty While Filming Netflix Comedy 'Yes Day'

Jennifer Garner isn’t afraid to dig her heels into the dirt.

The 47-year-old actress was spotted filming scenes for her upcoming Netflix comedy Yes Day on Tuesday (December 10) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

In the upcoming comedy, based on the popular book, parents attempt to make it through an entire day by only saying, “yes” to their children’s requests.

During the scene, Jennifer was seen competing with other athletes on an obstacle course that included water balloons and a balance ladder game – and it all looked pretty fun!

Edgar Ramirez and Jenna Ortega are also set to star.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Reveals the Massive Christmas Tree That She Accidentally Purchased! (Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner yes day december 2019 01
jennifer garner yes day december 2019 02
jennifer garner yes day december 2019 03
jennifer garner yes day december 2019 04
jennifer garner yes day december 2019 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jennifer Garner, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr