Tue, 10 December 2019 at 7:43 pm

Jessica Biel Encouraged Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize After Alisha Wainwright Controversy (Report)

Jessica Biel Encouraged Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize After Alisha Wainwright Controversy (Report)

Jessica Biel reportedly urged Justin Timberlake to issue a public apology following his and Alisha Wainwright‘s PDA scandal.

The 37-year-old Limetown actress’s husband, 38, was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star.

Jessica encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the duo are “still united.”

Jessica Biel has not yet publicly addressed Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright‘s controversial photos herself, though a source opened up about how she feels about it.

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake Spotted For the First Time Since Issuing Public Apology About Alisha Wainwright Photos

Credit: Tommaso Boddi; Photos: Getty
