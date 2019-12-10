Jessica Biel Encouraged Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize After Alisha Wainwright Controversy (Report)

Jessica Biel reportedly urged Justin Timberlake to issue a public apology following his and Alisha Wainwright‘s PDA scandal.

The 37-year-old Limetown actress’s husband, 38, was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star.

“Jessica encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the duo are “still united.”

Jessica Biel has not yet publicly addressed Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright‘s controversial photos herself, though a source opened up about how she feels about it.

