Tue, 10 December 2019 at 12:31 pm

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods sat down for a lie detector test while appearing on Red Table Talk months ago after the scandal where she got cozy with Tristan Thompson, who at the time, was dating Khloe Kardashian.

Jordyn did take a lie detector test and it was Jordyn‘s request,” host Jada Pinkett Smith explained in a newly released video. “It was her request to be here and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with over 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”

“I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth and that’s the most important part of the story for me, is the truth,” Jordyn said.

The polygraphist asked a few baseline questions about Jordyn before getting into it, asking, “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?”

Jordyn responded “no,” and later, the polygraphist said, “You definitely passed and I believe you’re being truthful on the test.”

Khloe Kardashian actually accused Jordyn Woods of lying during her original Red Table Talk interview.

Click through to 8:33 to watch…
