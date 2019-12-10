Top Stories
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 2:26 am

Kaia Gerber Debuts Super Short New Locks!

Kaia Gerber Debuts Super Short New Locks!

Kaia Gerber is taking her short hair to the next level!

The 18-year-old model just debuted her brand new ‘do – a super chic A-line pixie cut.

She showed off her new look while stepping out for a pop-up event for Emily Ratajkowski‘s brand Inamorata.

Kaia took to her Instagram story to casually share the look, posing alongside a piece of art in the photo.

She has been progressively cutting her hair shorter over the past year but this is the most cropped cut we’ve seen and she’s totally rocking it!

