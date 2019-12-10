Katy Perry Is All Wrapped Up in Bows at Jingle Ball 2019 in Minnesota!

Katy Perry is all about the bows during her performance at 101.3 KDWB’s 2019 Jingle Ball held at Xcel Energy Center on Monday night (December 9) in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minn.

The -year-old singer wore a bow-tiful mini dress on stage for her performance after wearing a bright yellow dress with a giant bow on it earlier for the press line.

Katy was joined at the tour stop by Camila Cabello, Lauv and groups Why Don’t We, Monsta X and 5 Seconds of Summer.

