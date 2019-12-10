Top Stories
Tue, 10 December 2019 at 12:00 pm

Katy Perry Is All Wrapped Up in Bows at Jingle Ball 2019 in Minnesota!

Katy Perry is all about the bows during her performance at 101.3 KDWB’s 2019 Jingle Ball held at Xcel Energy Center on Monday night (December 9) in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minn.

The -year-old singer wore a bow-tiful mini dress on stage for her performance after wearing a bright yellow dress with a giant bow on it earlier for the press line.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

Katy was joined at the tour stop by Camila Cabello, Lauv and groups Why Don’t We, Monsta X and 5 Seconds of Summer.

If you missed it, you can check out the full Jingle Ball tour lineup on JustJared.com now!

READ MORE: Camila Cabello, Sam Smith & More Hit The Stage For Jingle Ball Tour In Dallas

45+ pictures inside of Katy Perry, Camila Cabello and more at Minnesota’s Jingle Ball Tour Stop…
