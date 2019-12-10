Top Stories
Tue, 10 December 2019 at 6:53 pm

Kaya Scodelario Spins Out of Control in First 'Spinning Out' Trailer From Netflix

Kaya Scodelario Spins Out of Control in First 'Spinning Out' Trailer From Netflix

The first trailer for Netflix’s new drama series, Spinning Out, shows off the dark side of competitive figure skating.

The series centers on Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), who, after a devastating fall threatens her competitive skating career, seizes an opportunity to pursue her Olympic dreams, but at the risk of losing everything.

Spinning Out follows Kat as she battles her personal demons and faces drama both on and off the ice.

January Jones and Willow Shields also star in the show, which premiere on New Year’s Day, January 1st.
