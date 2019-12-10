Top Stories
Tue, 10 December 2019 at 2:56 pm

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Do Date Night in Rare Photos Together!

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie make a rare appearance together for a night out on Tuesday (December 10) in London, England.

The 32-year-old actor – who is turning 33 years old the day after Christmas – and the 32-year-old actress were seen stopping by an event together.

It’s not often we see photos of Kit and Rose together. The last pics we have of them are from shortly after his rehab stay back in June.

Every time we see photos of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, we’re reminded of what he did to her on April Fool’s Day a few years back!
Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

