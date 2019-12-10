Kris Jenner Gives Botox Gift Cards to Her Friends & Family for Christmas

Kris Jenner is giving the gift of Botox this holiday season.

The 64-year-old matriarch of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family opened up in an interview with People on Tuesday (December 10) about her Christmas plans – including gifting Botox gift cards to her friends and family.

“It’s a one stop shop for me. And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time,” she says of her gift of choice.

“My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life. A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”

