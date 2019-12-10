Top Stories
Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss &amp; There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss & There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 1:31 pm

Lea Michele Reacts To BFF Jonathan Groff's New Role in 'The Matrix 4'

Lea Michele Reacts To BFF Jonathan Groff's New Role in 'The Matrix 4'

Lea Michele keeps dry underneath a huge umbrella while out with her mom, , in New York City on Monday afternoon (December 9).

The 33-year-old actress and singer spent some time with her mom, Edith, and made a stop at Tiffany & Co. for a little holiday shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

After news broke about Jonathan Groff‘s casting for The Matrix 4, Lea was one of the first to react to it.

“Omg this has been the hardest secret EVER for me to keep!!!” she wrote on Twitter. “I am so proud of my incredible best friend!!! This is going to be so AMAZING!!”

The longtime BFFs were seen out just the day before for the New York Stage & Film Winter Gala.

READ MORE: Jonathan Groff Joins Cast of ‘The Matrix 4′
Just Jared on Facebook
lea michele mom edith shop groff react tweet 01
lea michele mom edith shop groff react tweet 02
lea michele mom edith shop groff react tweet 03
lea michele mom edith shop groff react tweet 04
lea michele mom edith shop groff react tweet 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Lea Michele

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr