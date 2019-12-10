Lea Michele Reacts To BFF Jonathan Groff's New Role in 'The Matrix 4'

Lea Michele keeps dry underneath a huge umbrella while out with her mom, , in New York City on Monday afternoon (December 9).

The 33-year-old actress and singer spent some time with her mom, Edith, and made a stop at Tiffany & Co. for a little holiday shopping.

After news broke about Jonathan Groff‘s casting for The Matrix 4, Lea was one of the first to react to it.

“Omg this has been the hardest secret EVER for me to keep!!!” she wrote on Twitter. “I am so proud of my incredible best friend!!! This is going to be so AMAZING!!”

The longtime BFFs were seen out just the day before for the New York Stage & Film Winter Gala.

