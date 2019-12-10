Lenny Kravitz Teams Up With UN Human Rights Office For 'Here To Love (#fightracism)' Video - Watch!

Lenny Kravitz‘s new music video has an important message.

The 55-year-old entertainer teamed up with the UN Human Rights Office for his “Here To Love (#fightracism)” video, which celebrates diversity and showcases a unified human race.

“The ‘Here To Love’ video is a procession of humanity, showing our beautiful differences while celebrating our oneness,” Lenny said in a statement.

The song will will also serve as the theme song of the UN Human Rights Office’s #Fightracism campaign throughout 2020 and beyond.

This also marks the first music video Lenny has ever directed!

Check out the entire “Here to Love” music video below…