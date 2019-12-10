Top Stories
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 12:43 am

Lenny Kravitz Teams Up With UN Human Rights Office For 'Here To Love (#fightracism)' Video - Watch!

Lenny Kravitz‘s new music video has an important message.

The 55-year-old entertainer teamed up with the UN Human Rights Office for his “Here To Love (#fightracism)” video, which celebrates diversity and showcases a unified human race.

“The ‘Here To Love’ video is a procession of humanity, showing our beautiful differences while celebrating our oneness,” Lenny said in a statement.

The song will will also serve as the theme song of the UN Human Rights Office’s #Fightracism campaign throughout 2020 and beyond.

This also marks the first music video Lenny has ever directed!

Check out the entire “Here to Love” music video below…
