Lenny Kravitz Teams Up With UN Human Rights Office For 'Here To Love (#fightracism)' Video - Watch!
Lenny Kravitz‘s new music video has an important message.
The 55-year-old entertainer teamed up with the UN Human Rights Office for his “Here To Love (#fightracism)” video, which celebrates diversity and showcases a unified human race.
“The ‘Here To Love’ video is a procession of humanity, showing our beautiful differences while celebrating our oneness,” Lenny said in a statement.
The song will will also serve as the theme song of the UN Human Rights Office’s #Fightracism campaign throughout 2020 and beyond.
This also marks the first music video Lenny has ever directed!
Check out the entire “Here to Love” music video below…