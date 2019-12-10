Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 7:56 pm

Maren Morris Has A Good Feeling She & Husband Ryan Hurd Conceived Their First Child in Hawaii

Maren Morris is currently five months pregnant with her first child, a boy, with husband Ryan Hurd, and she’s positive that they conceived the baby in Hawaii.

In an interview with Storme Warren for SiriusXM’s The Highway this week, the 29-year-old country star revealed that she and Ryan were in Hawaii back in March and she’s five months pregnant now.

“I was here five months ago with my husband Ryan for vacation, and now I am mysteriously five months pregnant,” Maren said, while on Maui for the BMI Maui Songwriters Festival.

Maren even shared a brand new pic from the island, with her baby bump on full display. Check it out below!

READ MORE: Pregnant Maren Morris & Husband Ryan Hurd Couple Up for BMI Country Awards 2019
