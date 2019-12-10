Maren Morris Has A Good Feeling She & Husband Ryan Hurd Conceived Their First Child in Hawaii

Maren Morris is currently five months pregnant with her first child, a boy, with husband Ryan Hurd, and she’s positive that they conceived the baby in Hawaii.

In an interview with Storme Warren for SiriusXM’s The Highway this week, the 29-year-old country star revealed that she and Ryan were in Hawaii back in March and she’s five months pregnant now.

“I was here five months ago with my husband Ryan for vacation, and now I am mysteriously five months pregnant,” Maren said, while on Maui for the BMI Maui Songwriters Festival.

Maren even shared a brand new pic from the island, with her baby bump on full display. Check it out below!

Storme and @MarenMorris got to catch up about a whole bunch of things in Hawaii, but there was one detail about her pregnancy that we couldn't get past!! We can't wait for Baby Morris/Hurd…so happy for Maren and Ryan 💙 #StormeWarrenShow pic.twitter.com/uKS9flAyA4 — SiriusXM The Highway (@SXMTheHighway) December 10, 2019

