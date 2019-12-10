Marvel TV is Shutting Down - Here's What Will Happen to Current Series

Marvel Television is officially shutting down.

The current series will be folded into Marvel Studios, Deadline reports.

Head Jeph Loeb is also set to exit.

The Marvel TV projects that are currently in production will move forward, but any further development is being abandoned.

Due to this, a “significant portion” of staff will reportedly be laid off. Marvel TV’s SVP Current Programming and Production Karim Zreik and his team will join the Marvel Studios group.

Remaining shows include the announced four animated series and the live-action Helstrom for Hulu and last season of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.