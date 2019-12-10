Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep &amp; James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 8:41 pm

Marvel TV is Shutting Down - Here's What Will Happen to Current Series

Marvel Television is officially shutting down.

The current series will be folded into Marvel Studios, Deadline reports.

Head Jeph Loeb is also set to exit.

The Marvel TV projects that are currently in production will move forward, but any further development is being abandoned.

Due to this, a “significant portion” of staff will reportedly be laid off. Marvel TV’s SVP Current Programming and Production Karim Zreik and his team will join the Marvel Studios group.

Remaining shows include the announced four animated series and the live-action Helstrom for Hulu and last season of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

