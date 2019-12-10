Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

It’s been a long time since Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have walked a red carpet together and they just changed that!

The 46-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress attended PUBG Mobile’s #Fight4TheAmazon event together on Monday night (December 9) at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The last time that Megan and Brian attended a public event together was almost exactly five years ago when they stepped out together for the Night of Generosity Gala in 2014.

In the time since that appearance, Megan filed for divorce from Brian, but then they got back together and canceled the divorce. They are now the parents to three children – sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3.