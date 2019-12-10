Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 1:31 am

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

It’s been a long time since Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have walked a red carpet together and they just changed that!

The 46-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress attended PUBG Mobile’s #Fight4TheAmazon event together on Monday night (December 9) at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The last time that Megan and Brian attended a public event together was almost exactly five years ago when they stepped out together for the Night of Generosity Gala in 2014.

In the time since that appearance, Megan filed for divorce from Brian, but then they got back together and canceled the divorce. They are now the parents to three children – sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3.
Just Jared on Facebook
megan fox brian austin green fight for amazon 01
megan fox brian austin green fight for amazon 03
megan fox brian austin green fight for amazon 04
megan fox brian austin green fight for amazon 05
megan fox brian austin green fight for amazon 06
megan fox brian austin green fight for amazon 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr