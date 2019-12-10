Top Stories
Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss &amp; There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 1:30 pm

Most Followed Celebrities on Instagram Revealed

2019 is wrapping up in a few weeks and we’re taking a look at which celebrities have the biggest following on Instagram.

The biggest interesting fact is that it appears as if Selena Gomez – who was once the most followed female celeb on the social media platform – has dropped not one, but TWO spots on this list since the beginning of the year. One female singer and one male actor both surpassed Selena in the follower count since February of 2019.

Click through the slideshow to see which celebrity is the most-followed on Instagram in 2019…
Photos: Getty
