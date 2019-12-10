Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 12:13 am

Nene Leakes Calls Out Andy Cohen For Seemingly Shading Her Dress Choice

Nene Leakes Calls Out Andy Cohen For Seemingly Shading Her Dress Choice

NeNe Leakes isn’t happy about Andy Cohen‘s reaction to her decision to re-wear a dress.

The 51-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star chose to wear a dress in a confessional for the show that she had also worn to a Watch What Happens Live taping.

“One of Nene’s confessional looks this year is the same dress she wore to our big doorbell show in L.A. where the strap broke, so I guess she fixed her strap, which we love…Was that shady? I didn’t mean for that to be shady,” Andy said on his show.

Nene took to her Instagram to respond the comments, which she didn’t appreciate.

“Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this? Like i don’t get it. That was 2 years ago i wore this dress ONCE, so i can’t sit in a confessional with it on @bravoandy How many times have you recycled your suits and ties? #pointless #messy why you care?” Nene wrote.

She continued, “It’s enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us! No i mean coming for me! It’s not cool. Wasn’t you interviewing those girls? What you mad about? Y’all stay coming for me but soon as i say something or do something I’m wrong🤷🏽‍♀️ I DONT APPRECIATE THIS AT ALL.”

Hear all that Andy had to say below…
Photos: Getty
