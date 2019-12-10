Netflix Reveals How Many People Streamed 'The Irishman' So Far!

We have a more clear picture of just how many households watched The Irishman it it’s first week on Netflix!

According to content chief Ted Sarandos, 26.4 million households streamed the film in the first seven days on the streaming service.

He also added, according to THR, that they expect 40 million households to stream the drama within the first 28 days.

We previously knew how many households streamed the movie in the first five days on the service.

Martin Scorsese directed the film and it stars previous Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, among many other big names.

