Top Stories
Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Find Out Who Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Third Most-Followed Celeb on Instagram

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson - See Her Test Results

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss &amp; There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kiss & There Are a Lot of A-Listers Named

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 2:01 pm

Netflix Reveals How Many People Streamed 'The Irishman' So Far!

Netflix Reveals How Many People Streamed 'The Irishman' So Far!

We have a more clear picture of just how many households watched The Irishman it it’s first week on Netflix!

According to content chief Ted Sarandos, 26.4 million households streamed the film in the first seven days on the streaming service.

He also added, according to THR, that they expect 40 million households to stream the drama within the first 28 days.

We previously knew how many households streamed the movie in the first five days on the service.

Martin Scorsese directed the film and it stars previous Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, among many other big names.

You can find out which other Netflix shows and movies have been super popular based on their viewership data.

Check out how many Golden Globes nominations The Irishman got, if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: The Irishman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr