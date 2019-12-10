NFL Player Ryan Russell & Boyfriend Corey O'Brien Show Off PDA Ahead of Boxing Class

Ryan Russell gives boyfriend Corey O’Brien a kiss to his temple ahead of a workout together in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (December 9).

The 27-year-old football player and Corey were seen holding hands and showing off some PDA after being spotted by the cameras.

Ryan and Corey were on their way to a boxing class at Rumble Gym.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Russell

Just last week, Ryan and Corey were seen holding hands on their way to a movie date night out in Hollywood.

READ MORE: NFL Player Ryan Russell Couples Up with Boyfriend Corey O’Brien at Gay Times Event.

25+ pictures inside of Ryan Russell and Corey O’Brien packing on the PDA in Los Angeles…