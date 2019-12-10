NFL Player Ryan Russell & Boyfriend Corey O'Brien Show Off PDA Ahead of Boxing Class
Ryan Russell gives boyfriend Corey O’Brien a kiss to his temple ahead of a workout together in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (December 9).
The 27-year-old football player and Corey were seen holding hands and showing off some PDA after being spotted by the cameras.
Ryan and Corey were on their way to a boxing class at Rumble Gym.
Just last week, Ryan and Corey were seen holding hands on their way to a movie date night out in Hollywood.
