Tue, 10 December 2019 at 7:19 pm

Nick Cannon Accuses Eminem of Facelifts & Botox in Second Diss Track 'Pray For Him' - Listen!

Nick Cannon Accuses Eminem of Facelifts & Botox in Second Diss Track 'Pray For Him' - Listen!

Nick Cannon isn’t letting up on Eminem.

The 39-year-old actor and musician dropped “Pray for Him,” his second diss track aimed at the 47-year-old rapper on Tuesday (December 10).

The song, which follows the first diss track “The Invitation,” features Hitman Holla, Conceited and other members of The Black Squad.

“They used to call you a menace and that shoe fit you wore / But now you gettin’ facelifts like a Instagram wh-re,” he raps.

Em‘, you should really start to stare at who’s in the mirror / Look at all the f–kin’ botox, bitch, I know you’re embarrassed.”

If you don’t know, Eminem dissed Nick and ex Mariah Carey, and Nick dissed Eminem right back in different songs.

READ MORE: 50 Cent Gets Involved in Nick Cannon & Eminem Feud, Says He Could ‘Kick’ Nick Over This
Photos: Getty Images
