Tue, 10 December 2019 at 12:33 am

Nick Jonas' Brothers Support Him at 'Jumanji: The Next Level' L.A. Premiere!

Nick Jonas' Brothers Support Him at 'Jumanji: The Next Level' L.A. Premiere!

Nick Jonas gets a pat on the face from brother Joe Jonas while attending the premiere of his movie Jumanji: The Next Level on Monday (December 9) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old singer and actor was also supported by brother Kevin Jonas at the premiere!

Also pictured in this post are the four younger stars of the film – Madison Iseman, Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, and Morgan Turner.

Nick arrived at the premiere in a truck with co-star Awkwafina. He wrote on Instagram, “Thanks for the ride @awkwafina and congrats on your Golden Globe nom. Casual.”

MORE PHOTOS: See pics of the rest of the cast at the premiere!

FYI: Nick is wearing Fendi.

25+ pictures inside of the Jonas Brothers at the Jumanji premiere…

