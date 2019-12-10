Quentin Tarantino Says 'Kill Bill Vol. 3' Is 'Definitely in the Cards'!

There’s still hope for Kill Bill fans!

While stopping by the SiriusXM studios to promote the soundtrack of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on Andy Cohen Live on Monday (December 9), filmmaker Quentin Tarantino confirmed a third installment in the Uma Thurman-led franchise is “definitely in the cards.”

“I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night,” Quentin told Andy Cohen. “We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. I do have an idea of what I would do with ['Kill Bill Vol. 3']. That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do?”

“I didn’t just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. [The character] doesn’t deserve that,” Quentin continued. “The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards.”

That same evening, Quentin Tarantino stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers where he talked about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the real people who inspired Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s characters in the movie and his 2020 Golden Globes nominations.

