Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Ryan Reynolds survived a very scary moment over the weekend while attending the CCXP fan convention in Brazil and he’s opening up about what happened.

The 43-year-old actor was greeting fans after a panel for his movie Free Guy and the crowd pushed so hard against the barricade that it came crashing down. Luckily, he jumped out of the way and onto the stage before he got hurt.

“Well, ordinance collapsed and that was a little, I think it looked worse than it was,” Ryan said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “All I was worried about were the people that were — what you could tell is that they were falling, like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna be fine,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, but that leg is gonna go,’ so I jumped out. But it was, yeah, everyone was fine.”

Ryan said that his wife Blake Lively warned him to stay safe at the event.

“My only job that Blake said as I was leaving was, ‘Just come home in one piece,’” he said. “So that was my only job.”

