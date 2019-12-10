Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep &amp; James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 11:45 pm

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Humble Acting Goal When He Was Just Getting Started in the Industry

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Humble Acting Goal When He Was Just Getting Started in the Industry

Ryan Reynolds is the lead in a massive Michael Bay action movie, and the star of the Deadpool franchise – but he had far more modest ambitions when he was just starting out.

The 43-year-old actor was in attendance at the premiere of Netflix‘s 6 Underground on Tuesday night (December 10) at The Shed in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

While attending the premiere, he said to Syfy Wire that he took his global success “with a grain of salt.”

“I certainly don’t go home nodding to myself going, ‘Damn right.’ It’s crazy…I started in this business 26 years ago. My highest goal was to end up as the wacky neighbor in a sitcom, so to be standing here fronting these huge movies is a privilege that I don’t take for granted,” he went on to explain.

In 6 Underground, six untraceable agents, totally off the grid, have buried their pasts so they can change the future.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 01
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 02
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 03
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 04
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 05
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 06
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 07
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 08
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 09
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 10
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 11
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 12
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 13
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 14
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 15
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 16
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 17
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 18
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 19
ryan reynolds 6 undergroud december 2019 20

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 6 Underground, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr