Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Humble Acting Goal When He Was Just Getting Started in the Industry

Ryan Reynolds is the lead in a massive Michael Bay action movie, and the star of the Deadpool franchise – but he had far more modest ambitions when he was just starting out.

The 43-year-old actor was in attendance at the premiere of Netflix‘s 6 Underground on Tuesday night (December 10) at The Shed in New York City.

While attending the premiere, he said to Syfy Wire that he took his global success “with a grain of salt.”

“I certainly don’t go home nodding to myself going, ‘Damn right.’ It’s crazy…I started in this business 26 years ago. My highest goal was to end up as the wacky neighbor in a sitcom, so to be standing here fronting these huge movies is a privilege that I don’t take for granted,” he went on to explain.

In 6 Underground, six untraceable agents, totally off the grid, have buried their pasts so they can change the future.

