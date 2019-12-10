Saoirse Ronan Talks About Greta Gerwig's Golden Globes Snub on 'Today'

Saoirse Ronan stops by for a chat about her new movie, Little Women, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, on Monday night (December 9) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress has been promoting the new film alongside her on-screen sisters, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh, around the Big Apple all weekend long.

After the premiere over the weekend, Saoirse, Florence and Eliza were seen at a town hall event with SiriusXM and just recently, on Today.

“She’s a really, really brilliant filmmaker who, you know, we wouldn’t be here without her,” Saoirse shared about their director, Greta Gerwig, on Today.

She adds, “We’ve talked about how we’re all sort of inextricably linked. Our performances relied so much on one another, but Greta is the one that brought us all together and she’s the mastermind behind the whole thing.”

FYI: Saoirse wore a Christopher Kane dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Fernando Jorge earrings for Colbert. On Today, she wore a Gucci dress, tights and shoes with Kinraden earrings.

10+ pictures inside of Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen…