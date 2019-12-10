'Stargirl' Gets First Official Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Check out the first trailer for The CW and DC Universe’s Stargirl!

The CW debuted the official teaser for the series during Crisis: Aftermath – EW’s after-show for the Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” – on Tuesday (December 10).

The show was originally created for the DC Universe. It will air on both that streaming service and on The CW.

Stargirl follows “Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high schooler who is forced to relocate from Los Angeles to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother re-marries. To her surprise, though, she discovers her new step-father Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) used to be Stripesy, the sidekick of JSA Member Starman (Joel McHale). … Starman’s staff isn’t supposed to work for anyone except for him, and yet it does for Courtney, much to Pat’s surprise,” according to EW.

The show also stars Henry Thomas, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Amy Smart, Meg DeLacy, Nelson Lee, and Trae Romano.

Stargirl will premiere in Spring 2020.

Watch the trailer now!

ICYMI, hear what the show’s writer and executive producer had to say about why Brec Bassinger is the perfect actor to play the role.



Stargirl | Official Trailer | The CW