Tue, 10 December 2019 at 10:02 pm

'The Voice' Fall 2019: Top 4 Revealed for Live Finale!

We’re just one week away from the finale of this current season of The Voice, and we now have the final four contestants!

During the show this week, the top eight singers still in the competition performed, with only four moving on to the finale. Three artists were automatically moved on, with the two artists with the fewest votes immediately eliminated. The middle three fought for the remaining spot via Instant Save.

WHO WENT HOME? Four singers were eliminated this week. Click here!

Make sure to watch the show next Monday and Tuesday night on NBC to follow the competition for the final episodes of Season 17.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 4…

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Television, The Voice

