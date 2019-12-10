Timothee Chalamet Dishes on Epic Dinner with Kim & Kanye!

Timothee Chalamet is all smiles while sitting down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (December 9) in New York City.

The 23-year-old actor was on the show to promote his new movie Little Women, which comes out on Christmas, and he discussed an epic dinner he attended with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Timothee was invited to dinner by Kid Cudi to celebrate the rapper’s birthday and he thought it would just be the two of them. When he arrived, comedian Pete Davidson was there as well and later in the evening, Kim and Kanye showed up too.

“We were hanging out and then it feels like it was an earthquake in the restaurant. It was like epic. You feel the energy and turn around and I was like, ‘Holy –.’ I felt like too much of a fraud,” Timothee said about the moment the power couple arrived.

During the interview, Timothee also showed off his juggling skills!