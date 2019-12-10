Willem Dafoe Steps Out For Disney+ 'Togo' Screening in NYC

Willem Dafoe is giving a sneak peek at his upcoming Disney+ movie!

The 64-year-old actor stepped out for a screening of Togo on Monday night (December 9) at iPic Fulton Market in New York City.

He was joined by his co-star Julianne Nicholson as well as director Ericson Core.

The movie is “the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that treks across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage and determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala, and his lead sled dog, Togo.”

Make sure to check out the trailer for the film!

Togo premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.