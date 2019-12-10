Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 1:06 am

Willem Dafoe Steps Out For Disney+ 'Togo' Screening in NYC

Willem Dafoe Steps Out For Disney+ 'Togo' Screening in NYC

Willem Dafoe is giving a sneak peek at his upcoming Disney+ movie!

The 64-year-old actor stepped out for a screening of Togo on Monday night (December 9) at iPic Fulton Market in New York City.

He was joined by his co-star Julianne Nicholson as well as director Ericson Core.

The movie is “the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that treks across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage and determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala, and his lead sled dog, Togo.”

Make sure to check out the trailer for the film!

Togo premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.
