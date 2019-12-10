William Shatner & Wife Elizabeth Split After 18 Years of Marriage

William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife Elizabeth after 18 years of marriage.

TMZ is reporting that a pre-nuptial agreement is in place between the 88-year-old actor and his 61-year-old ex, so the divorce should go smoothly. Neither will get spousal support, per the terms of the pre-nup. The site also reports that the split could soon be finalized by a judge.

The couple got married in 2001 and have no kids.

It has been a while since we’ve heard from William, and it’s been about a year since he publicly criticized this viral movement.