10 Most Googled Stars of 2019 Revealed

Google has released their year end data and we now know some interesting facts about 2019!

The popular search engine shared their year end data for every single country, and included categories like most searched celebrities, most searched athletes, most searched movies, most searched bands, most searched TV shows, and more.

We’ve compiled a list of all the most searched items on Google and collected them here for you to see, and you may be surprised by the results!

Click through the slideshow to see the most Googled celebrities of 2019…