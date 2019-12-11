Chris Brown Confirms His Newborn Son's Name

Chris Brown has confirmed the name of his newborn son, and posted his first photo.

“AEKO CATORI BROWN,” the 30-year-old entertainer posted on his Instagram on Wednesday (December 11). Chris also shared his son’s first photo with the world.

It was rumored that Chris and Ammika had welcomed their son a few weeks ago, and it looks like Chris has finally confirmed the news!

This is the first child for Chris and his ex Ammika Harris. Chris also has a 5-year-old daughter named Royalty with Nia Guzman.