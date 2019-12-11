Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Ranks Her Siblings' Parenting Skills From Best to Worst (Video)

Kendall Jenner Ranks Her Siblings' Parenting Skills From Best to Worst (Video)

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep &amp; James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Wed, 11 December 2019 at 8:28 am

Greta Thunberg Is Time's Person of the Year 2019

Greta Thunberg Is Time's Person of the Year 2019

Greta Thunberg has been named Time‘s Person of the Year for 2019!

Here’s what the 16-year-old climate change activist had to share with the mag…

On her stance: “We can’t just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying.”

Greta’s dad, on helping their daughter: “We did all these things, basically, not really to save the climate, we didn’t care much about that initially. We did it to make her happy and to get her back to life.”

On being depressed: “Learning about climate change triggered my depression in the first place. But it was also what got me out of my depression, because there were things I could do to improve the situation. I don’t have time to be depressed anymore.”

For more from Greta, visit Time.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
time person of the year 01

Credit: Evgenia Arbugaeva
Posted to: Greta Thunberg, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr