Greta Thunberg Is Time's Person of the Year 2019

Greta Thunberg has been named Time‘s Person of the Year for 2019!

Here’s what the 16-year-old climate change activist had to share with the mag…

On her stance: “We can’t just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying.”

Greta’s dad, on helping their daughter: “We did all these things, basically, not really to save the climate, we didn’t care much about that initially. We did it to make her happy and to get her back to life.”

On being depressed: “Learning about climate change triggered my depression in the first place. But it was also what got me out of my depression, because there were things I could do to improve the situation. I don’t have time to be depressed anymore.”

For more from Greta, visit Time.com.