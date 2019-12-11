Top Stories
Wed, 11 December 2019 at 1:57 am

Halsey Dedicates 'Without Me' to Juice Wrld During Pandora Live Performance in NYC

Halsey Dedicates 'Without Me' to Juice Wrld During Pandora Live Performance in NYC

Halsey is paying tribute to the late Juice Wrld.

The 25-year-old Manic superstar performed at a special Pandora Live event on Tuesday night (December 10) at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, New York City.

During the performance, she performed songs from her upcoming album Manic for the first time live, as well as old favorites.

For her final song, “Without Me,” Halsey dedicated the hit to the late “Lucid Dreams” musician.

“Life is short. We should appreciate every single moment that we have together,” she told the crowd.

The concert was broadcasted live to the Times Square “megazilla” screen, along with a silent disco, where over 500 fans listened and watched the concert using special headphones. Pandora also presented Halsey a Pandora Billionaire plaque for achieving over 2.5 billion streams on Pandora.

See the full set list inside…

1.Intro
2. Nightmare
3. Castle
4. Heaven In Hiding
5. Eyes Closed / Die for Me
6. Hold Me Down
7. Colors, Pt. 2
8. Colors
9. Walls Could Talk
10. Hurricane
11. 100 Letters
12. Finally // beautiful stranger
13. Bad at Love
14. Clementine
15. Graveyard
16. Gasoline
17. Without Me
Photos: Pandora
