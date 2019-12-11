Halsey Dedicates 'Without Me' to Juice Wrld During Pandora Live Performance in NYC

Halsey is paying tribute to the late Juice Wrld.

The 25-year-old Manic superstar performed at a special Pandora Live event on Tuesday night (December 10) at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

During the performance, she performed songs from her upcoming album Manic for the first time live, as well as old favorites.

For her final song, “Without Me,” Halsey dedicated the hit to the late “Lucid Dreams” musician.

“Life is short. We should appreciate every single moment that we have together,” she told the crowd.

The concert was broadcasted live to the Times Square “megazilla” screen, along with a silent disco, where over 500 fans listened and watched the concert using special headphones. Pandora also presented Halsey a Pandora Billionaire plaque for achieving over 2.5 billion streams on Pandora.

See the full set list inside…

1.Intro

2. Nightmare

3. Castle

4. Heaven In Hiding

5. Eyes Closed / Die for Me

6. Hold Me Down

7. Colors, Pt. 2

8. Colors

9. Walls Could Talk

10. Hurricane

11. 100 Letters

12. Finally // beautiful stranger

13. Bad at Love

14. Clementine

15. Graveyard

16. Gasoline

17. Without Me