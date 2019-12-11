Harry Styles & James Corden Carpool to Work & Sing 'Watermelon Sugar' (Video)

Harry Styles is hosting The Late Late Show, but he needs a little advice from the host himself!

James Corden joined the “Sign of the Times” superstar for a funny carpool segment on Tuesday night (December 10).

Before filling in for James, Harry asks him for some advice for hosting on their commute, and the two eventually sing Harry‘s song, “Watermelon Sugar.”

Harry Styles & James Corden Carpool to Work