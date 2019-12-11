Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Ranks Her Siblings' Parenting Skills From Best to Worst (Video)

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Wed, 11 December 2019 at 2:20 am

Harry Styles & James Corden Carpool to Work & Sing 'Watermelon Sugar' (Video)

Harry Styles is hosting The Late Late Show, but he needs a little advice from the host himself!

James Corden joined the “Sign of the Times” superstar for a funny carpool segment on Tuesday night (December 10).

Before filling in for James, Harry asks him for some advice for hosting on their commute, and the two eventually sing Harry‘s song, “Watermelon Sugar.”

READ MORE: Harry Styles Strips Down Completely for ‘Fine Line’ Artwork (Video)

Watch the skit inside…


Harry Styles & James Corden Carpool to Work
